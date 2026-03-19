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Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Jahangir Puri Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 19, 2026 20:41 IST

Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a gang-related shooting in Jahangir Puri that resulted in the death of one man, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man, Firdaus, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Rehmatullah in Jahangir Puri, Delhi.
  • The shooting is believed to be the result of ongoing gang rivalry in the Jahangir Puri area.
  • Firdaus, who was absconding since the March 4th murder, confessed to his involvement during interrogation.
  • The accused has a prior history of criminal activity, including a theft case, and comes from a family with a criminal background.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the gunning down of a man in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri earlier this month in a group rivalry, police said on Thursday.

Firdaus alias Chumma, a local, had been absconding since the murder on March 4.

 

According to the police, Firdaus, accompanied by an associate, allegedly opened fire at a rival group, killing a man, who was identified as Rehmatullah alias Bhola.

On Wednesday evening, police laid a trap near Bhalaswa Lake and apprehended Firdaus around 6 pm.

Confession and Motive

During interrogation, Firdaus allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime, stating that he, along with an associate, had carried out the firing to settle scores with the rival group.

Accused's Background

According to the police, Firdaus has a previous involvement in a theft case and comes from a family with a criminal background.

He had been changing locations to evade arrest since the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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