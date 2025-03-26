Delhi student abducted, killed for Rs10L ransom; 3 minors held

A 16-year-old boy was abducted and killed for a Rs 10 lakh ransom in the Wazirabad area of north Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the murder, he said.

The class 9 student was taken to a deserted area near Bhalaswa Lake, where he was stabbed multiple times, he said.

"The family members of the boy had received a call regarding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Later, they discovered his body," said the officer.

On Monday, a complaint was filed at the local police station about a boy missing since Sunday. The boy studied in Mukherjee Nagar.

"During investigation, it was found that the missing/kidnapped boy was last seen with three boys, two of them aged 16 and 17, on a motorcycle on Jharoda Pushta road," the officer said.

The sighting was confirmed through CCTV footage from the area.

Police apprehended all three boys, who, during interrogation, revealed they had kidnapped the boy for a ransom of 10 lakh.

They said that on Sunday, they took him with them on a motorcycle to hang out.

They took him to a forested area near Bhalaswa Lake, where they stabbed him and fled, leaving him dead.

The next day, they called the boy's father, a driver by profession, using the boy's SIM and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

"The body of the victim was discovered by a police team at the instance of the apprehended juveniles," the officer said.

Police sources said that the accused also tried to cut the boy's body into parts.

The mother of the deceased told reporters that the boys who allegedly killed her son lived nearby.

"My son left on Sunday around 7.30 pm after receiving a call, saying he will come back in 10 minutes. Later, we got a call with a demand for Rs 10 lakh," she said.

The father of the boy added, "Two boys came to our house to pick my son. After that, his mother kept calling him but it went unanswered. Around 9 pm on Sunday, his phone went off. I started a search for him and then went to the police station to register a complaint."

He said around midnight he got a call with the demand for a ransom, to be paid within three days, or else his son would be killed.

"He was killed so brutally. His throat was slit and he was stabbed multiple times. I want them to go through the same pain that my son did," he said.

A relative of the boy blamed the Delhi police for the slow action and law and order situation in the capital. "They waited so long to investigate the matter. If this continues, no kid would be safe in this neighbourhood. What are the police doing?"