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Home  » News » UP Youth Dies By Suicide After Fight Over Motorcycle

UP Youth Dies By Suicide After Fight Over Motorcycle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 23, 2026 13:12 IST

In a tragic turn of events, a youth in Uttar Pradesh died after allegedly setting himself on fire following a heated argument with his brother over a motorcycle.

Key Points

  • A youth in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, died after allegedly setting himself on fire during a dispute with his elder brother.
  • The argument started when the elder brother, allegedly drunk, wanted to ride the motorcycle against their father's orders.
  • During the altercation, the elder brother allegedly set the motorcycle on fire, escalating the situation.
  • The younger brother then allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze near the burning motorcycle.
  • Police investigation is underway, with preliminary findings suggesting the elder brother was intoxicated during the incident.

A youth died here after allegedly setting himself on fire during a scuffle with his elder brother over a motorcycle. The altercation broke out after the elder brother, allegedly drunk, insisted on riding the two-wheeler against their father's wishes, police said on Saturday.

Incident Details and Family Dispute

The incident took place in Naroiya village in the Atrauli area on Friday evening, they said.

 

The brothers -- Sheru and 18-year-old Nikhil -- got into an argument after Sheru allegedly arrived at the family shop in an inebriated state and demanded the keys to the motorcycle to go to Puwayan. Nikhil objected, saying their father had forbidden him from taking the bike.

Escalation and Self-Immolation

During the altercation, Sheru allegedly poured petrol on the motorcycle and set it ablaze. As Nikhil tried to douse the fire with water, Sheru allegedly stopped him, leading to a scuffle between the two, police said.

Amid the escalating dispute, Nikhil allegedly brought two bottles of petrol, poured it on himself near the burning motorcycle, and set himself on fire, they said. He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Atrauli, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigation

Circle Officer (CO) of Sandila area, Santosh Singh, said preliminary investigation suggested Sheru was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A forensic team collected samples from the spot, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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