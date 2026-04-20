Teen Kills Brother In Fight Over New Shoes

A tragic dispute over a new pair of shoes in Uttar Pradesh turned deadly when a teenager allegedly killed his younger brother, highlighting the devastating consequences of sibling rivalry.

Key Points A 16-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh allegedly killed his 15-year-old brother over a dispute about who would wear a new pair of shoes first.

The argument escalated, leading the older brother to attack the younger brother with scissors, inflicting fatal injuries.

The incident occurred in Chaumukha Nauka Tola village under the Ghughli police station area of Maharajganj district.

Police have launched a formal investigation into the fratricide, with legal proceedings underway.

A minor dispute over wearing a newly purchased pair of shoes turned fatal after a teenage boy allegedly attacked and killed his younger brother with scissors in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Chaumukha Nauka Tola village under the Ghughli police station area.

Deadly Sibling Rivalry Over New Shoes

According to police, Suraj Sharma (16) and his younger brother Laxman Sharma (15) got into an argument over who would wear the shoes, which had been ordered online, first.

The altercation soon escalated, and in a fit of rage, Suraj allegedly picked up a pair of scissors and attacked Laxman, inflicting multiple injuries on his head and hands. The injured boy collapsed on the spot, the police said.

Investigation Underway After Fatal Attack

Family members rushed Laxman to a community health centre in Ghughli, from where he was referred to the district hospital due to his critical condition. However, doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The incident has left the family in shock.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kumar said both the accused and the victim are minors.

He confirmed that the injured boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment and added that legal proceedings are underway.

Police said they have launched a formal proceedings into the matter.

Under Indian law, the accused, if found guilty, could face charges related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, given that both individuals are minors. The investigation will likely focus on the circumstances surrounding the fight and the intent of the accused at the time of the incident.