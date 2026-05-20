Man Ends Life After Spat With Wife In Uttar Pradesh

A 35-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh tragically died by suicide following a domestic dispute with his wife, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points A man in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide after arguing with his wife.

The argument reportedly started after the wife woke him up in the morning.

The man allegedly shot himself with a country-made firearm.

Police are investigating the domestic dispute that led to the suicide.

A 35-year-old man, apparently upset over being woken up by his wife in the morning on Wednesday, allegedly shot himself dead a while later following a domestic dispute here, police said.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place in Rampur Battari village under Sikandara Rao police station area, they said.

According to police, the deceased was apparently upset after his wife woke him up in the morning, and got into an argument with her.

The woman told police that she woke her husband after the children left for school, asking him to get up and out of bed as it was already morning. At this, he allegedly became very upset and questioned his wife about why he had been awakened.

The wife said she later brought him tea as usual, after which he went to his room, still fuming, and locked the door from inside.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said the man allegedly used a country-made firearm kept in the room to shoot himself in the head around 8.45 am.

Hearing the gunshot, family members and neighbours gathered at the spot and managed to open the door. The deceased was found lying on the bed in a pool of blood, police said.

The wife said said she had no idea that such a minor issue would lead him to take the extreme step.

The couple had been married for around seven years, she added.

Circle Officer Amit Pathak said police received information from the deceased's brother who said the man had died by suicide by shooting himself.

Preliminary investigation suggests a case of suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the officer said, adding that police are probing the nature of the domestic dispute that allegedly led to the incident.