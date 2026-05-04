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Battle for 5 states: LEADS/RESULTS

By Rediff News
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Last updated on: May 04, 2026 08:54 IST

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Counting of votes is underway in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, Puducherry and West Bengal after a riveting high-voltage contest with the outcome crucial for prominent ruling regional parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Left.

Catch all the numbers here, LIVE! 

 

 

 

Tamil Nadu assembly election results 

 

 

Assam assembly election results 

 

 

Puducherry assembly election results 

 

 

Keralam assembly election results 

 

Five state election results

Rediff News

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