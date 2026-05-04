Battle for 5 states: LEADS/RESULTS

Counting of votes is underway in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, Puducherry and West Bengal after a riveting high-voltage contest with the outcome crucial for prominent ruling regional parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Left.

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MAPPED: Five state results, constituency-wise

West Bengal assembly election results

Tamil Nadu assembly election results

Assam assembly election results

Puducherry assembly election results

Keralam assembly election results