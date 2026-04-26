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Swiss flight with 232 onboard aborts take-off at Delhi airport after smoke

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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Last updated on: April 26, 2026 12:15 IST

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Smoke was observed from the port side of one of the landing gears of the A330 aircraft that was operating the flight LX147 to Zurich. The flight crew aborted the take off and full emergency response was initiated.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Swiss International Air Lines flight LX147 to Zurich aborted takeoff at Delhi Airport due to an engine problem.
  • The flight was carrying 232 passengers, including four infants.
  • Passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft using emergency slides after the takeoff was rejected.
  • Six passengers are undergoing medical evaluation following the incident.
  • Swiss technical specialists are travelling to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and determine the next steps.

A Zurich-bound Swiss International Air Lines' flight carrying 232 passengers aborted take off at the Delhi airport early Sunday due to an engine issue, sources said.

Six passengers are undergoing medical evaluation, an airline spokesperson said without elaborating.

 

Smoke was observed from the port side of one of the landing gears of the A330 aircraft that was operating the flight LX147 to Zurich. The flight crew aborted the take off and full emergency response was initiated, the sources said.

An ANI report claims that smoke was observed emanating from the left wheel of Swiss Air Flight LX147 (Delhi-Zurich) during takeoff, following which the flight was immediately halted.

In a detailed statement, an airline spokesperson said there were 228 passengers and four infants on board.

"Shortly after takeoff, just after 1:00 am local time in India, an issue occurred with one of the engines. The crew rejected the takeoff and, following an assessment of the situation, decided as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft," the spokesperson said.

Six passengers were receiving medical attention, the spokesperson added.

"All passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides. Six passengers are currently undergoing medical evaluation. For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, Swiss technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and initiate the next steps.

The Delhi Airport said that the operations remained unaffected.

In a statement on X, the Airport said, "In the early hours of this morning, a full emergency was declared at Delhi Airport involving Swiss International Airlines flight LX 147 (DEL-ZRH) on Runway 28/10. All prescribed safety protocols were promptly executed, and passengers were safely evacuated. Airport operations remained unaffected."

The airline is known as Swiss.

At the same time, the spokesperson said the airline was working intensively to find a swift and suitable onward travel solution for all passengers. -- With ANI inputs

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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