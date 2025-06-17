HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Glitch on another Air India flight, fliers deplaned during halt

Glitch on another Air India flight, fliers deplaned during halt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 17, 2025 09:32 IST

x

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai suffered a technical snag in one of its engines due to which passengers had to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the city's airport early on Tuesday.

Photograph: Courtesy Air India on Facebook

Flight AI180 arrived on time at 0045 hrs at the airport but the technical snag in the left engine resulted in the take off getting delayed.

At about 0520 hrs, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane.

 

The decision was made in interest of flight safety, the captain of the plane told the passengers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Bomb threat': Hy'bad-bound flight forced to make a U-turn
'Bomb threat': Hy'bad-bound flight forced to make a U-turn
Smoke detected in flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Lucknow
Smoke detected in flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Lucknow
'When plane started descending, I thought it was...'
'When plane started descending, I thought it was...'
Crash: 'Preliminary Report Will Have Answers'
Crash: 'Preliminary Report Will Have Answers'
Tata Firms, AI Help Crash Victims' Kin
Tata Firms, AI Help Crash Victims' Kin

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

Young aspirant from Thoubal makes Manipur proud in NEET UG 20252:35

Young aspirant from Thoubal makes Manipur proud in NEET...

Cyprus lawmaker touches PM Modi's feet during welcome ceremony0:11

Cyprus lawmaker touches PM Modi's feet during welcome...

Honeymoon Murder: Parking lot where Raja Raghuvanshi was killed as per sources1:11

Honeymoon Murder: Parking lot where Raja Raghuvanshi was...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD