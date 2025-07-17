HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mid-air engine failure forces IndiGo Goa flight to land in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 17, 2025 01:44 IST

A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing in Mumbai after it was diverted to the city due to a mid-air engine failure, according to a source.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Video grab

The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said.

IndiGo in a statement said a "technical snag" forced the aircraft to be diverted to Mumbai.

 

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," the source said.

"A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on July 16. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline did not share the number of people on board or the nature of snag.

"While the aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers," the spokesperson said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
