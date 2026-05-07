Suvendu aide's family to decide on last rites after autopsy

Following the shooting death of BJP worker Chandranath Rath in West Bengal, senior BJP leaders visited his family, as party workers demand justice and increased security measures are implemented.

IMAGE: Forensic team investigates the vehicle in which BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra was shot dead near Madhyamgram. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Senior BJP leaders visited the family of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of Suvendu Adhikari, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas.

The BJP leadership is in constant contact with Rath's family to decide on the last rites after the post-mortem examination.

BJP workers are demanding the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of Chandranath Rath.

Police have increased deployment around the hospital and Rath's residence to prevent any potential unrest following the shooting.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited the residence of Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district, and said his family would decide on the last rites after the completion of the post-mortem examination on Thursday, a party source said.

BJP's Response to the Killing

"The post-mortem examination is expected to be completed later today. After that, the body will be handed over to the family. At this moment, the family's wishes are most important. The decisions regarding the last rites will be taken after consultations with the deceased's family," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

He said the party leadership has constantly been in touch with Rath's relatives.

Protests and Demands for Justice

BJP workers gathered outside the hospital where Rath was taken to after the shooting incident on Wednesday night and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.

"We want exemplary punishment for the culprits. Such attacks are condemnable in a democratic state," a BJP worker said.

Increased Security Measures

The police deployment has been enhanced around the hospital and Rath's residence to prevent any flare-up, a police officer said.

Details of the Attack

According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm on Wednesday by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.

Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle carrying Rath was first blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, after which a motorcycle rider approached the car and started firing from close range.