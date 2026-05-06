Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In West Bengal: What We Know

A BJP leader's personal assistant was fatally shot in West Bengal, escalating political tensions and prompting a police investigation into the violent incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chandranath Rath, assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

The incident occurred in Madhyamgram, where Rath was attacked on a public road by unidentified assailants.

Rath sustained critical injuries and was declared dead at a private hospital.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the assailants and determine the motive behind the attack.

The murder has heightened political tensions in West Bengal, prompting increased security measures.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant was shot dead by unidentified assailants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, party sources said.

The incident took place at Doharia in Madhyamgram area, where Chandranath Rath, who served as the executive assistant to the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was attacked on a public road, they said.

Political Violence Erupts In West Bengal

He sustained critical injuries in the firing and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

According to preliminary information, Rath was shot at from a close range by miscreants, who fled the scene immediately after carrying out the attack.

BJP Reacts To The Killing

"We have been preaching peace but TMC has made the biggest blunder," newly elected BJP MLA Tarunjyoti Tewari said.

News of the incident spread quickly, prompting the deployment of a large police contingent in the area amid rising tension.

Police Investigation Underway

Senior police officers reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Efforts were underway to identify the assailants and ascertain the motive behind the attack, sources said.

The incident sent shock waves through the state's political circles.

No arrests had been made till the filing of this report.

Further details were awaited.