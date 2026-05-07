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West Bengal Police Investigate Killing Of BJP Leader's Aide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 07:51 IST

West Bengal Police have launched a full investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close associate of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, employing CCTV analysis and multiple teams to apprehend the assailants.

Key Points

  • West Bengal Police launch investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
  • Investigators are examining CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to identify and trace the assailants.
  • Police are exploring the possibility of contract killers being involved in the fatal shooting.
  • The attack involved multiple assailants on motorcycles, using sophisticated firearms, possibly Glock 47X pistols.
  • A suspicious vehicle with a fake number plate has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

The West Bengal Police are examining CCTV footage and have formed several teams to trace the assailants as part of its investigation into the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The police are also probing whether contract killers were engaged in the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

 

Investigation Underway: Tracing the Assailants

"Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the crime spot and nearby areas, while multiple police teams have been formed to trace the assailants," the police officer said.

According to preliminary information, Rath's car was intercepted near Doharia between Doltala and Madhyamgram Chowmatha at around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire before fleeing.

DGP Siddhinath Gupta and CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the spot during the night.

"A detailed investigation has begun. We are pursuing several leads," the officer said.

Details of the Attack on BJP Leader's Aide

Rath, 42, was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram from Kolkata, when the incident occurred, he said.

The vehicle was being driven by Buddhadeb Bera, who also sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata, another officer said.

At least six to ten rounds may have been fired during the attack, he said, adding that the assailants reportedly wore helmets and used motorcycles without number plates to avoid identification.

Forensic Analysis and Potential Use of Professional Shooters

The police suspect the use of sophisticated firearms during the attack.

According to preliminary forensic inputs, the assailants might have used Glock 47X pistols, he said.

"A weapon of this nature is generally not used by ordinary criminals. We are examining whether professional shooters were involved," a senior West Bengal Police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Preliminary findings suggested that the assailants, suspected to be riding four motorcycles, intercepted Rath's vehicle in a coordinated manner before firing multiple rounds from close range.

"A suspicious vehicle that allegedly blocked the way of the Rath's car has been seized. However, the number plate attached to it was found to be fake," Gupta told reporters at the spot.

"We have recovered empty cartridges and live ammunition from the crime spot. At this stage, the motive behind the attack is not clear," the state DGP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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