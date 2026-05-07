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Suvendu Adhikari's PA Murdered: What We Know

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 00:11 IST

Political tensions escalate in West Bengal after Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was fatally shot in North 24 Parganas district, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about ongoing political violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district.
  • Assailants on a motorcycle intercepted Rath's vehicle and opened fire at close range.
  • The incident occurred amid ongoing political tensions following recent assembly election results in West Bengal.
  • Police have launched an investigation to identify the assailants and determine the motive behind the attack.
  • The murder has sparked outrage among BJP workers and supporters, raising concerns about political stability in the region.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant was shot dead by unidentified assailants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night, party sources said.

The incident took place near Doharia on Jessore Road in Madhyamgram area, when Chandranath Rath, who served as the executive assistant to the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was returning to his flat from Kolkata in a car, they said.

 

Details of the Attack on BJP Leader's Aide

According to preliminary information, assailants riding a motorcycle intercepted Rath's vehicle and opened fire at a close range before fleeing the scene.

Sources said the attackers first fired at the front windshield of the car and then shot repeatedly at Rath, who was seated in the front seat.

BJP leaders claimed that several bullets hit his chest, leading to excessive blood loss.

Another person travelling in the vehicle was also injured in the attack.

Locals rushed Rath to a private nursing home on Jessore Road, where doctors declared him dead.

BJP's West Bengal media cell said he was brought dead to the hospital.

The other injured person was referred to another medical facility, sources said.

Investigation and Political Reactions

Television visuals showed the front windshield of the vehicle shattered by bullets as police and central forces cordoned off the area.

News of the killing spread quickly, prompting BJP workers and supporters to gather outside the medical facility and vent their anger.

Senior BJP leaders rushed to the spot, while Adhikari also visited the area later in the night, and was on the way to the hospital.

"We have been preaching peace but TMC has made its biggest blunder," newly elected BJP MLA Tarunjyoti Tewari said.

The incident sent shockwaves through the state's political circles amid continuing tensions following the recent assembly election results.

Heightened Security and Ongoing Efforts

A large police contingent was deployed in the area as tension mounted. Senior police officers reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Efforts were underway to identify the assailants and ascertain the motive behind the attack, sources said.

The incident sent shock waves through the state's political circles.

No arrests had been made till the filing of this report.

Further details were awaited.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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