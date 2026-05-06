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Suvendu Adhikari's PA Shot At In West Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 23:34 IST

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A close aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Chandranath Rath, was shot and seriously injured in West Bengal, prompting a police investigation into the brazen attack.

Key Points

  • Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.
  • The attack occurred in the Madhyamgram area, with the victim sustaining multiple bullet injuries.
  • Rath was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment.
  • Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the assailants.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot at from close range by unidentified assailants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night, sources said.

The incident took place in the Madhyamgram area, where the victim, who serves as the executive assistant to the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was allegedly targeted on a public road, they said.

 

Investigation Launched After Attack on BJP Leader's PA

Rath sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing and was rushed to a private hospital, sources added.

Soon after the incident, a large police contingent reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

Senior police officers were present in the area, and efforts were on to identify and trace those involved in the shooting, sources said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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