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TMC Demands CBI Investigation Into BJP Leader's PA Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 00:45 IST

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Following the death of a BJP leader's personal assistant, the Trinamool Congress is demanding a CBI probe into the incident, highlighting concerns over political violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Trinamool Congress condemns the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant.
  • TMC demands a court-monitored CBI probe into the killing of Chandranath Rath.
  • The party also condemned the killing of three TMC workers in alleged post-poll violence.
  • TMC insists that violence and political killings have no place in a democracy.

The Trinamool Congress condemned the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath by unidentified men on the northern fringes of Kolkata on Wednesday night and demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into the incident.

TMC's Reaction to the Murder

"We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force," the party said in a statement.

 

Demand for CBI Investigation

"We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI probe so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay," it said.

Condemnation of Political Violence

Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy, and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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