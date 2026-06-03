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Home  » News » ACB Uncovers Rs 5.92 Crore Assets From Suspended Police Official

ACB Uncovers Rs 5.92 Crore Assets From Suspended Police Official

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 03, 2026 20:17 IST

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The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a Disproportionate Assets case against suspended Additional SP N Bhujanga Rao, uncovering assets worth over Rs 5.92 crore linked to alleged corrupt practices and a "phone tapping" scandal.

Key Points

  • The ACB registered a Disproportionate Assets case against suspended Additional Superintendent of Police N Bhujanga Rao.
  • Searches at Rao's residence and 15 other locations uncovered assets valued at over Rs 5.92 crore.
  • Discovered assets include 27.9 acres of agricultural land, five open plots, two houses, one commercial building, cash, bank balances, gold, and two cars.
  • N Bhujanga Rao is also an accused in the alleged "phone tapping" case during the previous BRS regime.
  • The official was arrested, and the case is under investigation, with further verification of additional assets underway.

The ACB on Wednesday said it registered a case of Disproportionate Assets against a suspended police official and found assets worth over Rs 5.92 crore during searches conducted at his residence and places belonging to his relatives and other associates. The accused was arrested and is being produced before a court here for judicial remand, ACB sources said.

The case was registered against Additional Superintendent of Police N Bhujanga Rao, now under suspension, who is one of the accused in the case related to alleged "phone tapping" during the previous BRS regime. The suspended police official allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in "corrupt practices and dubious means" during his service, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

 

ACB Uncovers Extensive Assets In Corruption Probe

As the offence is punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), searches were conducted on Wednesday at Bhujanga Rao's residence and 15 other places belonging to his relatives, "benamidars" and other associates, the ACB said.

During the searches, documents relating to 27.9 acres of agricultural land, five open plots, two houses, and one commercial building were found. Further during the searches, net cash of Rs 3.83 lakh, bank balances amounting to Rs 8 lakh, and gold ornaments weighing about one kg, were found in addition to two cars. The total value of the assets detected is Rs 5,92,54,500 while the market value of the immovable properties may be many times higher than the document value.

The ACB further said during the search at Bhujanga Rao's residence, 29 liquor bottles were also noticed and in this regard intimation was given to Excise officials for necessary action. Further verification of additional assets is underway. The case is under investigation, the ACB added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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