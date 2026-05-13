Suspended Police Officer Arrested In Hyderabad Harassment Case

A suspended police sub-inspector in Hyderabad has been arrested following allegations of sexual harassment and false promises of marriage, sparking outrage and prompting a formal investigation.

Key Points A suspended police sub-inspector was arrested in Hyderabad.

The arrest follows a complaint of sexual harassment by a woman.

The SI allegedly made false promises of marriage to the victim.

A case has been registered at the Kukatpally police station.

An SI of police, now under suspension, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, police said.

Details of the Sexual Harassment Allegations

The woman, in her recent police complaint, alleged that the SI had sexually harassed her by giving her the false promise of marriage.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Kukatpally police station.

The SI was working at Kallur police station before getting suspended, a senior police official said.