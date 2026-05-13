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Home  » News » Suspended Police Officer Arrested In Hyderabad Harassment Case

Suspended Police Officer Arrested In Hyderabad Harassment Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 13, 2026 19:32 IST

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A suspended police sub-inspector in Hyderabad has been arrested following allegations of sexual harassment and false promises of marriage, sparking outrage and prompting a formal investigation.

Key Points

  • A suspended police sub-inspector was arrested in Hyderabad.
  • The arrest follows a complaint of sexual harassment by a woman.
  • The SI allegedly made false promises of marriage to the victim.
  • A case has been registered at the Kukatpally police station.

An SI of police, now under suspension, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, police said.

Details of the Sexual Harassment Allegations

The woman, in her recent police complaint, alleged that the SI had sexually harassed her by giving her the false promise of marriage.

 

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Kukatpally police station.

The SI was working at Kallur police station before getting suspended, a senior police official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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