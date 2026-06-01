Gujarat Official Held In Disproportionate Assets Case

A senior Gujarat government official has been arrested in a disproportionate assets case after the Anti-Corruption Bureau discovered valuables worth over Rs 2.64 crore during searches.

Key Points Gujarat ACB arrests senior government official in disproportionate assets case.

Searches uncover cash, gold, silver, and valuables exceeding Rs 2.64 crore.

Official allegedly accepted bribes for issuing NOCs for solar projects without proper inspections.

Cash and gift vouchers were initially recovered from the official's government vehicle.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a senior state government official in a disproportionate assets case after recovering cash, gold, silver and other valuables worth more than Rs 2.64 crore during searches.

Accused A B Chaudhary is a Class-I officer serving as Chief Electrical Inspector at Udyog Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the ACB said in a press note on Monday.

He was allegedly found in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, it added.

Allegations of Bribery and Irregularities

ACB officials said information was received that Chaudhary allegedly issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) for solar projects without carrying out mandatory site inspections after accepting bribes from businessmen and applicants.

At the end of office hours, Chaudhary was allegedly collecting the bribe amounts in his official car while on his way home, they added.

Vehicle Interception and Initial Recovery

"Based on the input, an ACB team intercepted his government vehicle on Saturday while he was heading home late in the evening. During the search of the vehicle, the ACB recovered Rs 5.51 lakh in cash and gift vouchers. Chaudhary failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for these," an official said.

Seizure of Assets

The searches of the government vehicle and at the two residences in Gandhinagar and Surat led to the seizure of assets worth Rs 2.64 crore, including cash amounting to Rs 1.76 crore and gold and silver articles valued at around Rs 88.82 lakh, the ACB said.

A case was registered against him under Prevention of Corruption Act at Gandhinagar ACB police station on May 31, the release added.