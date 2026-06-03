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How A Suspended CISF Constable Misused His ID For Drug Smuggling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 03, 2026 19:59 IST

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A suspended CISF constable, previously arrested and suspended for drug offences, has been apprehended again in Hyderabad for allegedly smuggling 158 kgs of dry ganja, highlighting the persistent challenge of illicit drug trafficking.

Photograph: X

Photograph: X

Key Points

  • A suspended CISF constable was apprehended in Hyderabad with 158 kgs of dry ganja, valued at Rs 79 lakh.
  • The accused allegedly misused his CISF identity card to evade police checks while transporting contraband.
  • He was previously arrested in 2025 under the NDPS Act, suspended from service, but resumed drug trafficking after release.
  • Burdened by debts, he procured ganja from Odisha cultivators and supplied it to interstate peddlers.

A suspended CISF constable was apprehended here after he was allegedly found in illegal possession of dry ganja, a narcotic substance, police said on Wednesday. The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force caught the 39-year-old accused in SR Nagar on June 2 and seized 158 kgs of dry ganja, one car and three mobile phones, all worth Rs 79 lakh, DCP (Commissioner's Task Force) Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said in a release.

Details Of The Drug Trafficking Operation

The accused, a native of Andhra Pradesh, and presently residing in Kerala, was recruited as a constable in the Central Industrial Security Force in 2009 and later on deputation went to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police said. Burdened by debts, he turned to smuggling ganja on commission basis. He allegedly procured large quantities of ganja from cultivators and supplied the contraband to interstate peddlers operating in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra states, the DCP said. He procured ganja from a cultivator from Odisha.

 

While smuggling ganja, he "misused" his official position as a CISF constable, police said. Whenever his vehicle was intercepted at police check posts, he allegedly displayed his CISF identity card to evade inspection and avoid detection by law enforcement authorities, police said.

The accused was previously arrested in 2025 in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, in connection with a case registered under the NDPS Act. Following his arrest, he was lodged in Khammam jail and subsequently suspended from service. After his release from jail, he did not mend his ways and again started smuggling ganja. Despite facing criminal proceedings and suspension from his job, the accused allegedly continued his involvement in illicit drug trafficking after being released from jail, the release added. A case was registered and further investigation is in progress.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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