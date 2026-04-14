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Home  » News » Man held for posing as CISF officer to trick woman into marriage

Man held for posing as CISF officer to trick woman into marriage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 14, 2026 18:52 IST

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A Hyderabad man was arrested for impersonating a CISF officer in an elaborate marriage fraud, using fake photos and social media to deceive a woman and her family.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad for impersonating a CISF officer.
  • The accused used the false identity to deceive a woman and her family into marriage.
  • He took photos in a paramilitary uniform at the airport to bolster his claims.
  • The man used social media and matrimonial platforms to falsely represent himself as a government employee.
  • He faces charges of impersonation, cheating, and violations of the IT Act.

A 30-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly impersonating a CISF personnel to deceive a woman and her family into marriage, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, was found wearing a paramilitary uniform and moving suspiciously while taking photographs at the international airport on Monday.

 

He was detained by Central Industrial Security Force personnel and later handed over to the police.

According to police, preliminary inquiry revealed that he had impersonated a CISF personnel as part of a plan to marry a woman, a divorcee with whom he was in a relationship, after separating from his first wife.

A senior police official said the accused had told the woman's family that he was a central government employee posted with the CISF at Hyderabad airport.

"He purchased a uniform and came to the Hyderabad airport on Monday, where he took photographs on his mobile phone. He sent the photos to the woman's family via an instant messaging app and also made a video call to claim that he was working with the CISF and posted at the airport," the official said.

Police said further investigation revealed that the accused had been using similar photographs in uniform on social media and matrimonial platforms to falsely project himself as a central government employee and attract marriage proposals.

A case has been registered against him on charges of impersonation, cheating, and under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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