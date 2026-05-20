DRI Busts Drug Smuggling Racket At Hyderabad Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a significant quantity of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3 crore, at Hyderabad's international airport, leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in drug smuggling.

Key Points DRI seized 8 kgs of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3 crore at Hyderabad airport.

Two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok were arrested for drug smuggling.

The ganja was concealed in insulated water bottles and food containers.

The seized substance tested positive for ganja using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit.

An investigation is underway to identify the source and network of the drug smuggling operation.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday said it has seized eight kgs of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3 crore at the international airport here and arrested two persons.

Drug Smuggling Operation Intercepted

Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok on May 19 at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

During systematic examination of their check-in baggage, 24 blackcoloured packets containing greenish, lumpy substance with a sharp, pungent odour was recovered, a DRI release said.

Concealment and Seizure Details

The packets were concealed inside insulated water bottles, a potato snack tin, and multiple food tin boxes/plastic/cardboard boxes. The recovered substance weighed a total of 8.705 Kgs and tested positive for ganja, marijuana through the Narcotic Drug Detection Kit, it said.

Accordingly, 8.705 kg of high-grade cannabis (hydroponic ganja), valued at approximately Rs 3.05 crores in the illicit market was seized and both the passengers were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation to identify the source and network is in progress, the DRI added.