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Chennai Customs Seize 10 Kg Of Hydroponic Ganja At Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 29, 2026 17:28 IST

Chennai Customs officials at Anna International Airport intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok, seizing over 10 kg of high-grade hydroponic ganja concealed within food packets.

Key Points

  • Chennai Customs seized over 10 kg of suspected high-grade hydroponic ganja from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.
  • The contraband was found concealed in airtight packets inside food packets in the passenger's checked-in baggage.
  • The passenger admitted to smuggling the high-value hydroponic ganja in exchange for money.
  • The passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
  • Investigations are underway to trace domestic links to the drug smuggling network.

The Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai Customs has seized over 10 kg of suspected high-grade hydroponic ganja from a passenger who arrived at Anna International Airport from Bangkok, officials said on Friday.

Ganja Seized From AirAsia Flight

The contraband, weighing 10,114 grams, was recovered from an Indian passenger who arrived from Thailand's capital on an AirAsia flight on May 25.

 

According to a statement issued by Joint Commissioner of Customs Sadeesh Kumar K, the interception was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs.

Concealed Within Food Packets

"Upon examination of his checked-in baggage, customs officers recovered 10 airtight packets concealed inside food packets. The packets contained green flowering and fruiting tops suspected to be hydroponic ganja, carefully hidden among his personal belongings," the statement said.

Arrest Under NDPS Act

During preliminary interrogation, the passenger admitted to smuggling the high-value contraband in exchange for money.

The passenger was arrested under the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

He was produced before a local judicial magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody, it added.

Further investigation is underway to trace domestic links to the smuggling network.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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