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Home  » News » Hyderabad Police Constable Suspended Over Indiscipline and Dereliction of Duty

Hyderabad Police Constable Suspended Over Indiscipline and Dereliction of Duty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 14, 2026 23:07 IST

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A Hyderabad police constable has been suspended amid allegations of misconduct and a subsequent suicide threat, prompting a police investigation into the matter.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Hyderabad constable was suspended for alleged indiscipline and dereliction of duty.
  • The suspended constable accused senior police officials of harassment in retaliation.
  • Police dismissed the constable's suicide threat video as a fabricated attempt to blackmail officials.
  • The constable faced prior disciplinary action for collecting money from roadside vendors and other violations.
  • Hyderabad police claim the constable is spreading misinformation to distort the reasons for his suspension.

A constable working in a Women Police Station under Jubilee Hills Zone was suspended on Saturday by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar following several allegations of indiscipline and dereliction of duty.

He later made harassment allegations against senior police officials, and the police described them as "completely untrue" and "baseless".

 

After receiving the suspension orders, the constable posted a selife video on an instant messaging app stating that he was committing suicide, which the police dismissed as "drama".

In the video, the constable is heard saying he was committing suicide due to harassment by his superiors.

"To hide his wrongdoings, he (constable) made the video and tried to blackmail police officials", a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Police further termed the video as a "fictious drama", adding he is deliberately spreading misinformation.

Allegations Against the Constable

The allegations against the constable include absence from roll calls, sleeping in the restroom during duty hours, not following the minimum uniform regulations, the release said.

It has also come to the notice of police officials that the constable demanded money from the victims who came to the police station for counselling, it said.

Despite repeated warnings from superiors, he did not change his behaviour, it further said.

The constable was habituated to making allegations against the seniors, it said.

He was suspended earlier for "collecting money" from roadside vendors among other allegations, police said.

The police release said disciplinary action was taken against him for repeated violation of rules.

He is spreading misinformation by twisting the action against him, the release added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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