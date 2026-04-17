Police Constable Nabbed for Attempting to Smuggle Ganja into Goa Jail

A Goa police constable has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of ganja into the Colvale Central Jail, prompting an investigation into potential wider involvement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Goa police constable was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle 1.65 kg of ganja into Colvale Central Jail.

The constable, Sumesh Mandrekar, was caught with the drugs divided into four packets.

An investigation has been launched to determine if other individuals were involved in the drug smuggling operation.

Authorities are probing the network behind the attempted supply of narcotics inside the jail.

A police constable was arrested for allegedly attempting to supply ganja inside the Colvale Central Jail in North Goa, officials said on Friday.

Acting on inputs, authorities caught accused Sumesh Mandrekar with nearly 1.65 kilograms of ganja when he tried to smuggle the drug into the high-security prison on Thursday, they said.

The contraband, divided into four packets, was seized on the spot, an official said.

Mandrekar, a 2024 batch constable, was taken into custody and later produced before Superintendent of Police (Prison) Suchita Dessai, he said, adding that he is being questioned.

Investigation into Jail Drug Network

Police have initiated a probe to ascertain if other individuals are involved in the racket and to determine the possible network behind the attempted supply of narcotics inside the jail, he said.