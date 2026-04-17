HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Constable Nabbed for Attempting to Smuggle Ganja into Goa Jail

Police Constable Nabbed for Attempting to Smuggle Ganja into Goa Jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 09:23 IST

x

A Goa police constable has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of ganja into the Colvale Central Jail, prompting an investigation into potential wider involvement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Goa police constable was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle 1.65 kg of ganja into Colvale Central Jail.
  • The constable, Sumesh Mandrekar, was caught with the drugs divided into four packets.
  • An investigation has been launched to determine if other individuals were involved in the drug smuggling operation.
  • Authorities are probing the network behind the attempted supply of narcotics inside the jail.

A police constable was arrested for allegedly attempting to supply ganja inside the Colvale Central Jail in North Goa, officials said on Friday.

Acting on inputs, authorities caught accused Sumesh Mandrekar with nearly 1.65 kilograms of ganja when he tried to smuggle the drug into the high-security prison on Thursday, they said.

 

The contraband, divided into four packets, was seized on the spot, an official said.

Mandrekar, a 2024 batch constable, was taken into custody and later produced before Superintendent of Police (Prison) Suchita Dessai, he said, adding that he is being questioned.

Investigation into Jail Drug Network

Police have initiated a probe to ascertain if other individuals are involved in the racket and to determine the possible network behind the attempted supply of narcotics inside the jail, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Five Arrested in Goa for Smuggling Hydroponic Weed
Five Arrested in Goa for Smuggling Hydroponic Weed
Migrant Workers Held in Kochi for Ganja Possession
Ex-Navy Officer Held with Ganja and Cannabis Plants in Kerala
Ex-Navy Officer Held with Ganja and Cannabis Plants in Kerala
Ex-Navy Officer Held with Ganja and Cannabis Plants in Kerala
Mumbai cop Sachin Waze suspended
Mumbai cop Sachin Waze suspended

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

''Chanakya' would have been shocked': Priyanka's remarks draws reaction from Amit Shah0:51

''Chanakya' would have been shocked': Priyanka's remarks...

WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi takes a humorous dig at PM Modi4:41

WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi takes a humorous dig at PM Modi

Rajpal Yadav Steals the Show with His Fun Antics0:25

Rajpal Yadav Steals the Show with His Fun Antics

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO