'Surrender or certain death': Trump's warning to Iran

IMAGE: Smoke rises after the state news agency reported missile attack on the service center of the US Fifth Fleet, following strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, in Manama, Bahrain on February 28, 2026, in this still image obtained from a video. Photograph: Video obtained by Reuters

Key Points Trump warned Iranian forces to surrender with immunity or face 'certain death' amid escalating conflict.

The US-Israel operation targeted Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure.

Trump urged Iranian citizens to stay indoors and described the strikes as a chance for regime change.

Iran responded with missile launches toward Israel, heightening fears of a wider regional war.

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity or face 'certain death', as the Middle East plunged into full-scale conflict following a combined military operation by Israel and the United States targeting multiple sites across Iran.

In a televised address posted on Truth Social, Trump confirmed the launch of a military operation in Iran, targeting the country’s nuclear and military infrastructure.

Addressing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, armed forces, and police, Trump said they must lay down their weapons and accept complete immunity or face 'certain death'.

Declaring that the 'hour of your freedom is at hand', he urged Iranian citizens to remain indoors as 'bombs will be dropping everywhere'.

He described the operation as a historic opportunity for the Iranian people to 'take over' their government.

Trump said the action was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, reiterating that it is the firm policy of his administration that Iran 'can never have a nuclear weapon'.

He accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism and attempting to rebuild its nuclear programme while developing long-range missiles capable of reaching Europe and the US.

Trump vows to annihilate Iranian military

Trump also vowed to 'annihilate' the Iranian Navy and dismantle regional proxy networks, calling the operation massive and ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory following the joint strike, codenamed 'Operation Roaring Lion'.

Defensive systems were activated, and civilians were advised to seek shelter.

Iranian officials vowed a 'crushing response', raising fears of a wider regional conflict as emergency measures and communication disruptions were reported in parts of Tehran.