Strikes aimed to remove 'existential threat': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares a joint operation with the US against Iran, citing the existential threat posed by the regime's nuclear ambitions and support for terrorism, urging citizens to remain patient and follow safety guidelines.

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier speaks on the phone while holding his child during the partial evacuation of a residential building damaged by shrapnel, after missiles were launched towards Israel from Iran following strikes by Israel and the US on Iran, in Haifa, northern Israel, on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Rami Shlush/Reuters

Key Points Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a joint operation with the US, dubbed 'Roaring Lion', aimed at addressing the threat posed by Iran's regime.

Netanyahu thanked President Trump for his leadership and highlighted Iran's history of hostility towards Israel and the US.

The Israeli Prime Minister emphasised the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu called on the Iranian people to overthrow the current regime and establish a free and peace-seeking Iran.

Netanyahu urged Israeli citizens to follow the directives of the Home Front Command during the operation.

Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message to citizens.

"I thank our great friend, President Donald Trump, for his historic leadership," Netanyahu said.

"For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has called for 'Death to Israel' and 'Death to America.' It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people," the Israeli Premier said.

"This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," he stressed.

The US held two round of talks with Iran to negotiate a deal but said that it failed to reach an agreement to stop Iran from going nuclear.

"Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands," Netanyahu further added, in continuation of his position that the war was against the regime, and not the Iranian people.

"The time has come for all segments of the people in Iran -- the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Balochis, and the Ahwazis -- to rid themselves of the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran," he appealed.

Call to Action and Operation Details

The Israeli Prime Minister advised his citizens to comply with the directives of the Home Front Command.

The coming days of Operation 'Roaring Lion' will demand patience and fortitude from all of us, he emphasised.

"We shall stand together, fight together, and ensure the eternity of Israel together," he concluded.