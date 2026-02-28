UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, 1 dead

The authorities confirmed that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that all concerned entities are monitoring developments around the clock.

IMAGE: A man holds flags as demonstrators gather in support of military action against the Iranian regime, following strikes by the US and Israel against Iran, outside the US embassy in London, on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuters

Key Points The UAE said on Saturday that it was subjected to a 'blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles'.

It said the air defence systems successfully intercepted the missiles.

However, fall of some missile debris in a residential area resulted in one death.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack, affirming the UAE's categorical rejection of any targeting of civilian objects, facilities and national institutions.

UAE announces successful interception of several Iranian missiles targeting country.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that the United Arab Emirates on Saturday was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that UAE air defence systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles.

Authorities in the UAE also handled the fall of some missile debris in a residential area which resulted in some material damage.

The fallen debris also resulted in one civilian death of an Asian nationality.

The authorities confirmed that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that all concerned entities are monitoring developments around the clock.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack, affirming the UAE's categorical rejection of any targeting of civilian objects, facilities and national institutions.

It stressed that such acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability.

Reserve full right to respond: UAE

The ministry further stated that the targeting represents a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, affirming that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, and to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability.

The ministry affirmed its full readiness and preparedness to deal with any threats, stressing that all necessary measures are being taken to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country's security and stability.

It added that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority that cannot be compromised.

The Ministry also urged the public to obtain information from official sources within the UAE and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.