HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Be alert, stay indoors: India to citizens in Israel, Iran

Be alert, stay indoors: India to citizens in Israel, Iran

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 14:18 IST

x

Following a joint attack by Israel and the US against Iran, India has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens in Israel and Iran to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant.

India issues advisory to citizens in Iran, Israel

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, in Tehran, on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points

  • India advises its citizens in Israel and Iran to exercise extreme caution and vigilance due to the prevailing regional security situation.
  • Indian nationals are urged to adhere strictly to safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.
  • The advisory recommends that Indian citizens avoid non-essential travel and stay indoors or close to designated shelters.
  • Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran, escalating regional tensions and prompting increased security measures.

India has issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel to 'exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times' after the country launched a joint attack with the United States against Iran.

The Indian Embassy in Iran also issued an advisory, urging citizens to exercise 'utmost caution' and 'remain indoors as far as possible' amid the ongoing regional tensions.

In its advisory to citizens in Israel, India said, 'In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.'

 

'Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,' the post on X said.

'All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work,' it said.

'Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly,' it added.

'The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary,' it added.

The Embassy in Iran also advised Indian citizens to 'exercise utmost caution'.

'In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible,' the embassy said in a post on X.

It further said that all the Indian nationals may also consider to monitor news, maintain social awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India.

Escalation of Conflict

Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran's capital, with a cloud of smoke rising from the city's downtown.

The first apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Home Front Command warned civilians to stay close to bomb shelters as sirens sounded across the country.

A message from the Home Front command said that "due to the security situation," civilians should ensure they know what the optimal protected shelter near them is and avoid non-essential travel.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on the Iranian people to take over the government.

He also said that US has begun 'major combat operations in Iran' after Israel launched strikes.

Trump called the attacks on Iran 'a noble mission', saying they were necessary because of Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the US.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's 'leave Iran by all means' warning amid Iran-US tension
India's 'leave Iran by all means' warning amid Iran-US tension
'Keep protesting, help is on its way', Trump tells Iranians
'Keep protesting, help is on its way', Trump tells Iranians
India, Israel vow joint fight against terror, back global peace
India, Israel vow joint fight against terror, back global peace
India, Israel elevate ties to strategic partnership, eye FTA
India, Israel elevate ties to strategic partnership, eye FTA
'I was born the day India recognised Israel': Modi
'I was born the day India recognised Israel': Modi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

15 killed as cash-laden military cargo plane crashes in Bolivia3:49

15 killed as cash-laden military cargo plane crashes in...

'I never said I was ill: Former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar breaks his silence0:48

'I never said I was ill: Former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar...

VIDEO: Israel attacks Iran with missiles0:39

VIDEO: Israel attacks Iran with missiles

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO