Home  » News » Iran strikes US military base in Bahrain

Iran strikes US military base in Bahrain

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
February 28, 2026 16:37 IST

The Iranian embassy also posted a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the strike, with plumes of smoke visible.

IMAGE: Smoke rises in the sky after blasts were heard in Manama, Bahrain, on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran claimed it launched missile strikes targeting a US military base in Bahrain.
  • The UAE reportedly intercepted Iranian missiles amid the escalating conflict.
  • Israel and the US carried out a joint operation, named 'Operation Roaring Lion', targeting Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure.
  • Netanyahu praised Trump's support, while Trump warned Iranian forces to surrender or face severe consequences.

Iran has said that it launched a targeted missile strike against a United States military base in Bahrain.

According to the Iranian Embassy in India, 'A US military base in Bahrain was targeted by Iranian missile strikes.'

The embassy also posted a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the strike, with plumes of smoke visible.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier condemned what it described as the 'brutal aggression of the Zionist regime' against Iran, stating that its attacks were a response to enemy actions.

'In the name of God, the Breaker of Tyrants, in response to the aggression of the hostile and criminal enemy against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the first wave of extensive missile and drone strikes toward the occupied territories has commenced,' the Iranian Embassy in India said.

UAE reports Iranian missile attacks

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also intercepted missiles launched by the Iranian military, according to Khaleej Times.

In a major escalation of regional tensions, Israel and the United States initiated a joint operation aimed at neutralising what they described as an existential threat posed by Iran.

The strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region. While the full scope and impact are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for American support and described Trump’s leadership as 'historic'.

In a statement, Netanyahu said Israel and the United States had embarked on an operation to remove what he called the 'existential threat' posed by Iran.

He also appealed to the Iranian people to rise against their government.

In a televised address posted on Truth Social, Trump confirmed the launch of a military operation targeting Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had earlier announced the strike, dubbed 'Operation Roaring Lion', stating that its objective was to eliminate threats to Israel.

Trump also warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face 'certain death', as the Middle East plunged into a state of full-scale conflict following coordinated strikes on multiple targets across Iran.

 
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
