Israel, US launch attack on Iran; Ayatollah leaves Tehran

Israel has declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and civilians is expected in the immediate timeframe.

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, in Tehran, on February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. Photograph: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Israel launched preventive missile strikes on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran.

Israel declared a nationwide special state of emergency and shifted to Essential Activity mode amid fears of retaliation.

The United States is reportedly involved in the strikes, according to media reports.

The escalation comes amid ongoing US-Iran nuclear negotiations, with another round of talks scheduled.

Israel launched a preventive missile attack against Iran on Saturday, as reported by TPS. Citizens were advised to seek shelter after the Israel Defence Forces said sirens were sounded across the country as a proactive alert for the possibility of missiles being launched towards Israel.

TPS further reported that Defence Minister Israel Katz said the pre-emptive strikes were carried out to remove threats to the country.

The IDF called on the public to stay in proximity to protected spaces.

According to The Jerusalem Post, a security source confirmed that the United States is also involved in the strikes.

Iran's Supreme Leader taken to 'secure location'

The report further said that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a 'secure location', according to an Iranian official who spoke to Reuters.

The IDF also said that following a situational assessment, immediate changes were made to the Home Front Command guidelines, shifting all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity.

The guidelines prohibit educational activities, gatherings, and workplace operations, except in essential sectors.

Iranian state media reported explosions in the capital, Tehran.

According to TPS, Defence Minister Katz declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency under Israel's Civil Defense Law, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and civilians is expected in the immediate timeframe.

Iranian media also reported that mobile phone lines were cut in parts of eastern and western Tehran, and internet connectivity weakened in some areas.

Attack comes amid nuclear talks

The developments come a day after US President Donald Trump described Iran as 'very difficult' and 'very dangerous' as Washington, DC considers its next steps in nuclear negotiations, while emphasising a preference for a peaceful resolution despite ongoing military tensions.

The third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States was held in Geneva on Thursday, with another round scheduled for Saturday.

Trump said the US faces a 'big decision' in talks with Iran and stressed that any deal with Tehran must be 'meaningful'.