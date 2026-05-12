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Youth's Suicide Attempt Turns Out To Be A Hoax

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 12, 2026 14:50 IST

A young man in Uttar Pradesh sparked a frantic search after staging a suicide attempt, revealing the act was driven by family tensions and mental stress.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old youth in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, triggered a search operation after an apparent suicide attempt.
  • The youth left a suicide note, slippers, and Aadhaar card on a bridge over the Saryu river.
  • Police launched an intensive search operation fearing the worst.
  • The youth was later found safe at his home, revealing he had faked the suicide attempt due to family tensions.
  • Police are investigating the incident after recording the youth's statement.

A handwritten suicide note, a pair of slippers and an Aadhaar card lying abandoned on a bridge over the Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district sent police and locals into a tizzy, triggering a massive search operation amid fears that a young man had jumped into the water.

However, as the search continued for six hours, the man, who was believed to have jumped into the river, was all the while comfortably sitting at his home, as he had changed his mind.

 

Eerie Discovery Leads To Frantic Search

The eerie discovery was made early in the morning when villagers out for a walk noticed the items lying near the bridge railing in the Bhaglapur area and informed the police.

As officers reached the spot and examined the belongings, they found the Aadhaar card, which had details of 22-year-old Ayodhya Rajbhar, a resident of Bhatauli village under the Mail police station limits.

Suicide Note Deepens Suspicion

The contents of the suicide note deepened suspicion that the youth had taken the extreme step, prompting police teams to launch an intensive search in and around the river, while anxious relatives gathered at the scene.

According to police, Rajbhar had left home three days ago after telling his family that he was travelling to Mumbai for work. His relatives believed he had gone out in search of employment.

Youth Found Safe, Admits To Faking Suicide

For nearly six hours, police combed the area and searched for clues as panic spread among family members fearing the worst.

The suspense finally ended when the information came that Rajbhar had returned home safely.

Police immediately reached his house and questioned him. During interrogation, the youth said he had left home due to family tensions and mental stress.

Rajbhar told police that in a moment of anger and frustration, he left the suicide note, slippers and Aadhaar card on the bridge to make it appear that he had jumped into the river, but later realised it would be a mistake and decided to return home.

Mail SHO Santosh Singh said the youth's statement has been recorded, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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