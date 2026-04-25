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Home  » News » Man Dies By Suicide After Blackmail In UP Village

Man Dies By Suicide After Blackmail In UP Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 17:36 IST

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A 27-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh tragically died by suicide after being allegedly blackmailed and harassed with threats to release his private photos, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man in Muzaffarnagar, UP, died by suicide.
  • The man was allegedly harassed and blackmailed by a woman and her mother.
  • The blackmail involved threats to circulate the man's private photographs.
  • Police recovered a suicide note from the deceased's residence.
  • An investigation has been initiated by the police following the suicide.

A 27-year-old man died by suicide in Garhi Deshraj village after a woman and her mother allegedly harassed and blackmailed him by threatening to circulate his private photographs, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Circle Officer (Phugana) Yatendra Singh Nagar told reporters that Ayush's body was found hanging from the ceiling inside his house, located in Titavi Police Station area of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

 

Police recovered a suicide note in which the deceased accused a woman and her mother of harassing him and threatening to circulate his private photographs.

The officer said police sent the body for a postmortem and initiated an investigation.

Police are currently examining the suicide note.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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