Man Dies By Suicide After Blackmail In UP Village

A 27-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh tragically died by suicide after being allegedly blackmailed and harassed with threats to release his private photos, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A 27-year-old man in Muzaffarnagar, UP, died by suicide.

The man was allegedly harassed and blackmailed by a woman and her mother.

The blackmail involved threats to circulate the man's private photographs.

Police recovered a suicide note from the deceased's residence.

An investigation has been initiated by the police following the suicide.

A 27-year-old man died by suicide in Garhi Deshraj village after a woman and her mother allegedly harassed and blackmailed him by threatening to circulate his private photographs, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Circle Officer (Phugana) Yatendra Singh Nagar told reporters that Ayush's body was found hanging from the ceiling inside his house, located in Titavi Police Station area of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered a suicide note in which the deceased accused a woman and her mother of harassing him and threatening to circulate his private photographs.

The officer said police sent the body for a postmortem and initiated an investigation.

Police are currently examining the suicide note.