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Man In UP Attempts Suicide Fearing False Implication In Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 17:45 IST

A 27-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh attempted suicide, highlighting the severe mental distress caused by the fear of false accusations and legal implications.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly attempted suicide due to fear of being falsely implicated in a case.
  • The man, identified as Subhash, was reportedly under severe mental stress due to threats of being implicated in a false case.
  • Family members claim a woman from the village had previously lodged a complaint against Subhash, leading to preventive action by the police.
  • Police have initiated an inquiry into the matter to ensure justice for the victim following the suicide attempt.

A 27-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district due to mental stress arising from fear of being implicated in a false case again, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Nagla Bhoj village under Bagwala police station limits.

 

Details Surrounding The Suicide Attempt

According to police and family, Subhash, who worked at a brick kiln to support his family, allegedly hanged himself inside a room at his house on Sunday afternoon.

His family members rushed him to the Etah Medical College after bringing him down from the noose. Doctors later referred him to Agra due to his critical condition, police said.

Accusations Of Mental Harassment

Following the incident, the victim's wife, Baijanti, accused a woman from the village of mentally harassing her husband.

Family members alleged that around a month ago, the woman had lodged a complaint against Subhash, following which the police had initiated preventive action for breach of peace.

They further claimed that the woman had recently threatened to implicate him in another case, due to which he had been under severe mental stress.

Police Investigation Underway

Sakit Circle Officer Nitesh Garg said the matter had come to notice and a detailed inquiry would be conducted to ensure justice to the victim.

Bagwala Station House Officer O P Singh said no written complaint had been received so far.

"Necessary action will be taken after investigation once a complaint is submitted," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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