Home  » News »

UP man kills self, accuses wife of harassment in suicide note

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 05, 2025 11:52 IST

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed himself on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, with his family claiming that he has left a suicide note behind accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment, police said.

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

However police said that they are verifying whether the suicide note matches his handwriting.

According to his family, Gaurav Kumar, from Mausampur village in Ainchoda Kamboh area, consumed a poisonous substance on Sunday, following which his condition deteriorated, and he died during treatment at a hospital on Tuesday.

 

Based on a complaint complaint filed by Gaurav's father, Krishnapal Singh, an FIR has been registered against his wife, Priya, her mother and brother, and an investigation has been launched into the matter, police said.

Krishnapal alleged that his son had married Priya, a resident of Alinagar, Sonakpur in Moradabad district, a year ago. Soon after, disputes arose between Gaurav, his wife, and her parents.

Priya eventually left her marital home and returned to her parents, he claimed.

She allegedly demanded money from Gaurav and threatened to file a dowry harassment case if her demands were not met, Singh alleged.

Despite several attempts to reconcile, Priya refused to return, causing his son immense mental distress, he added.

On the day of the incident, Gaurav allegedly wrote a suicide note before consuming poison. He was taken to a private hospital in Amroha, where he died during treatment, police said citing the complaint.

In the note, Gaurav held his wife Priya and her family responsible for his death, stating he had suffered injustice and was taking his life due to their harassment, Singh claimed.

Circle Officer (CO) Asmoli Kuldeep Kumar said initial investigations suggest the suicide was a result of domestic discord.

An FIR has been lodged against Priya and two others under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, adding that police are verifying whether the suicide note matches Gaurav's handwriting.

Further investigation is underway, Kumar said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
