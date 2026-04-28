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Home  » News » Man Ends Life Due To Marital Discord In Uttar Pradesh

Man Ends Life Due To Marital Discord In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 12:37 IST

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A 28-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh tragically died by suicide, highlighting the devastating impact of marital discord and mental stress on individuals.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide.
  • The deceased, Vineet, was reportedly facing marital discord with his wife.
  • Vineet's wife had been living at her parental home for the past year.
  • Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination and are investigating the case.

A 28-year-old man on Tuesday allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Maharana Pratap Nagar area of Etah district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vineet (28). He was employed with a private company and had been married for four years, police said.

 

Impact Of Marital Discord On Mental Health

According to preliminary information, the couple had been facing marital discord for the past year, during which his wife had been living at her parental home and had not returned.

Police said Vineet was under mental stress due to the prolonged dispute.

He lived with his 80-year-old grandmother and other elderly family members.

Police Investigation Underway

His brother, Vipin Kumar, said Vineet had been distressed due to ongoing issues with his wife.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and conducted a detailed inspection.

Station House Officer Prempal Singh said that the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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