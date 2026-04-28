Man Ends Life Due To Marital Discord In Uttar Pradesh

A 28-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh tragically died by suicide, highlighting the devastating impact of marital discord and mental stress on individuals.

Key Points A 28-year-old man in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide.

The deceased, Vineet, was reportedly facing marital discord with his wife.

Vineet's wife had been living at her parental home for the past year.

Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination and are investigating the case.

A 28-year-old man on Tuesday allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Maharana Pratap Nagar area of Etah district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vineet (28). He was employed with a private company and had been married for four years, police said.

Impact Of Marital Discord On Mental Health

According to preliminary information, the couple had been facing marital discord for the past year, during which his wife had been living at her parental home and had not returned.

Police said Vineet was under mental stress due to the prolonged dispute.

He lived with his 80-year-old grandmother and other elderly family members.

Police Investigation Underway

His brother, Vipin Kumar, said Vineet had been distressed due to ongoing issues with his wife.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and conducted a detailed inspection.

Station House Officer Prempal Singh said that the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report, police added.