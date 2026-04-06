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Home  » News » Strait of Hormuz changed irreversibly: Iran's big warning amid Trump's ultimatum

Strait of Hormuz changed irreversibly: Iran's big warning amid Trump's ultimatum

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 12:51 IST

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The naval command underlined recent regional developments, which have now established a new reality in which extra-regional powers, led by Washington, DC, can no longer dictate terms or project unchecked influence in Iran's immediate maritime environment.

Strait of Hormuz changed irreversibly, warns Iran

IMAGE: A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, on March 11, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran says the Strait of Hormuz has undergone irreversible changes and won't return to its former state.
  • Signals a shift toward a regional, indigenous security framework excluding US-led influence.
  • Iran maintains the strait is open to all except US, Israel-linked ships and allies.
  • Talks are reportedly underway for a 45-day ceasefire that could end the conflict.

As tensions escalate in West Asia and the Gulf region, the Iranian Navy has said that the Strait of Hormuz has undergone irreversible changes and will not revert to its previous status, especially for the country's adversaries -- the United States and Israel, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported on Sunday.

 

According to Press TV, the naval command underlined recent regional developments, which have now established a new reality in which extra-regional powers, led by Washington, DC, can no longer dictate terms or project unchecked influence in Iran's immediate maritime environment.

Plan for New Gulf Security Order

As per Press TV, the IRGC Navy made the remarks in a post on X and also noted that preparations are underway for the 'announced plan' of Iranian officials for a new order in the Persian Gulf.

The initiative aims at establishing a new indigenous security architecture in the Persian Gulf, based on the principle that the region's stability and security must be guaranteed by the littoral states themselves, without the provocative and illegitimate presence of outside forces.

Military Preparations and Strategic Posture

According to Press TV, these preparations include enhanced naval deployment, advanced monitoring systems, and coordinated rapid-response capabilities -- all designed to safeguard Iranian territorial waters and ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy through the strait.

The statement by the IRGC Navy command comes against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's latest warning to unleash 'hell' on Iran if it continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed.

As Iran's chokehold remains on the strategic energy chokepoint, the country's authorities have indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to everyone except ships linked to the US, Israel, and their allies, Press TV reported.

Ceasefire Talks Underway

Meanwhile, with the deadline set by Trump fast approaching for Iran, Axios reported on Sunday, citing sources, that the US, Iran, and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could result in a permanent end to the war.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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