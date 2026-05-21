Jharkhand Police Recover Stolen Jain Idol, Arrest One

Jharkhand police swiftly recovered a valuable, nearly 100-year-old Ashtadhatu Jain idol stolen from a temple in Chatra district, arresting one individual involved in the theft.

Key Points Jharkhand police recover a nearly 100-year-old Ashtadhatu idol stolen from a Jain temple in Chatra district.

One person has been arrested in connection with the Jain idol theft; the bike used in the crime has been seized.

The stolen Jain idol, valued at Rs 50 lakh, was recovered within two hours of the theft.

The arrested thief intended to sell the stolen idol in Karol Bagh, Delhi.

Police solved the case involving theft of a nearly 100-year-old Ashtadhatu (eight-metal alloy) idol of the 24 Tirthankaras from the Shantinath Digambar Jain Temple in Chatra district by arresting one person, an officer said on Thursday.

Swift Action Leads to Jain Idol Recovery

Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP), Animesh Naithani, told PTI that police were able to recover the idol within two hours of the theft using an intelligence network.

"One person has been arrested in connection with the theft case. The bike used in the crime has been seized. The recovered idol is valued at Rs 50 lakh," the SP said.

Investigation and Arrest Details

Naithani said a case was registered at the Itkhori police station on May 20, following a written complaint filed by Tarachand Jain, a resident of Itkhori and the administrator of the Jain temple.

"An FIR was lodged against unidentified thieves, and an investigation was initiated. Considering the gravity of the incident, a special raiding team was constituted under the leadership of the Itkhori station in-charge and arrested Sandeep Sing," the SP said.

Based on the information provided by the arrested person, the stolen idol was recovered.

Thief's Motive and Other Arrests

Police claimed that the arrested thief is a chain smoker and a drug addict. He had committed the theft while under the influence of ganja (cannabis).

"The thief intended to travel to Karol Bagh in Delhi to sell the idol," the SP added.

Meanwhile, Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told PTI that five notorious criminals involved in the illicit trade of brown sugar were arrested within the jurisdiction of the Ichak Police Station.

"Nearly 52 grams of brown sugar were recovered from the arrested accused, along with seven smartphones," the police officer said.