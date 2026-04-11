Major Drug Bust: Jharkhand Police Recover Narcotics Worth ₹2.55 Crore

Jharkhand police have made a significant drug bust, seizing narcotics worth ₹2.55 crore in Palamu and Chatra districts, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jharkhand police seized narcotics valued at ₹2.55 crore across Palamu and Chatra districts.

In Palamu, police recovered 815 kg of poppy husk worth ₹1.25 crore and arrested two individuals.

In Chatra, raids on three houses led to the seizure of opium, poppy husk, and poppy seeds worth ₹1.30 crore.

Police also seized cash, a motorcycle, and personal documents during the Chatra operation.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects involved in the drug trafficking network.

Jharkhand police seized narcotics worth Rs 2.55 crore from Palamu and Chatra districts, officials said on Saturday.

In Palamu district, two persons were arrested after poppy husk worth Rs 1.25 crore was seized from their possession, a police officer said.

The consignment was intercepted following a tip-off in the forest area near the Jawar village under Naudiha police station on Friday, he said.

"We have recovered 815 kg of poppy husk packed in 60 plastic sacks from a pickup van. The vehicle was being escorted by two persons riding on a motorcycle. The driver of the van somehow fled the scene, and raids are being conducted to nab him," said Chattarpur SDPO Awadh Kumar Yadav.

The market value of the seized contraband is estimated at approximately Rs 1.25 crore, he added.

The police also seized the motorcycle and two mobile phones from the arrested persons, and an FIR has been lodged against them under the NDPS Act at Naudiha police station.

Chatra District Drug Seizure

Meanwhile, in another operation in Chatra district, the police seized narcotics worth Rs 1.30 crore during raids on three houses at different locations under the Lawalong police station on Friday.

Chatra SP Sumit Agarwal said that a tip-off was received about a large quantity of narcotics hidden in three houses. Following the tip-off, raids were conducted, and the police recovered 16.95 kg of opium, 297 kg of poppy husk, and 76.7 kg of poppy seeds.

The market value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 1.30 crore, the SP said.

Along with this, the police also seized Rs 3,11,600 in cash, a motorcycle, and the accused person's Aadhaar card, PAN card, and bank passbooks, he added.

Raids are being conducted to nab the accused, police said.