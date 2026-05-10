Idols Stolen After Hanuman Temple Vandalised In Shillong

A Hanuman temple in Shillong was vandalised, with idols and valuables stolen, prompting a police investigation and raising security concerns among local residents.

Photograph: Shillong Lajong FC/X

Key Points A Hanuman temple in Shillong's Garikhana locality was vandalised by unidentified miscreants.

Idols of Lord Krishna, Radha, and Hanuman, along with silver ornaments and cash, were stolen from the temple.

The miscreants disabled CCTV cameras and set them on fire to destroy evidence.

Footage from neighbouring houses captured the suspects escaping, and the recordings have been handed over to the police.

Police have launched an investigation into the vandalism and theft at the Hanuman temple.

Unidentified miscreants vandalised a Hanuman temple in Shillong's Garikhana locality, stealing idols, silver ornaments and cash after disabling CCTV cameras, police said on Sunday.

Temple Vandalism and Theft Details

The incident took place around 1 am within the jurisdiction of Lumdiengjri police station, they said.

According to an FIR lodged by Ravi Sharma, the miscreants gained entry into the Hanuman Mandir by breaking open a side entrance before ransacking the premises.

The thieves allegedly stole idols of Lord Krishna and Radha, a small idol of Lord Hanuman, silver ornaments and several brass ritual items, including water pots, lamps and plates, police said.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also taken away from the temple's donation box, while the main idol inside the shrine remained untouched, they said.

Investigation and Security Concerns

In an apparent attempt to destroy evidence, the intruders allegedly set fire to CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the temple before fleeing the scene.

However, footage from surveillance cameras installed in neighbouring houses reportedly captured the suspects escaping, and the recordings have been handed over to police along with the complaint, officials said.

The incident has sparked concern among residents of Garikhana and nearby Jhalupara over security arrangements and night patrolling in the busy locality.

Police have launched an investigation into the case, they added.