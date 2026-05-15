Delhi Police Recover Antique Idol Stolen From Chandni Chowk Temple

Delhi Police have successfully recovered an antique Ashtadhatu idol of Lord Shani and apprehended two suspects involved in a temple theft in Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested two individuals for stealing an antique Ashtadhatu idol from a Chandni Chowk temple.

The stolen idol of Lord Shani and other brass items were recovered from the woman's possession.

The main accused, Dilshad alias Banta, has a history of 15 criminal cases, including 12 burglaries.

CCTV footage and local intelligence helped police identify and apprehend the suspects near Kalkatiya Gate.

The theft occurred at the Prachin Shri Shiv Nav Grah Temple, prompting a prioritised investigation ahead of Maha Shani Jayanti.

A 45-year-old burglar and a woman have been arrested for allegedly stealing an antique Ashtadhatu idol of Lord Shani and other brass items from a 104-year-old temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Dilshad alias Banta, was previously involved in 15 criminal cases, including 12 burglary cases, they said.

Temple Theft Investigation and Recovery

The police said the theft took place at the Prachin Shri Shiv Nav Grah Temple in the Kotwali area during the intervening night of May 11 and 12.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by temple priest Mukesh Sharma, who reported that an antique Ashtadhatu idol of Lord Shani and several brass articles had gone missing between 3 am and 5 am.

"A case was registered at Kotwali police station and an investigation was initiated. The case assumed significance ahead of Maha Shani Jayanti celebrations scheduled on May 16, prompting officials to prioritise the recovery of the revered idol," a police officer said.

Apprehension of the Accused

A team was formed and the team scanned footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras installed around the temple and adjoining routes.

"Through CCTV analysis and local intelligence, the suspect was identified and traced near Kalkatiya Gate close to Marghat Wale Baba Mandir," said the police officer.

Dilshad, a vagabond living near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar, was apprehended and during interrogation disclosed the involvement of a woman receiver.

The woman was subsequently apprehended and the stolen articles were recovered from her possession. The recovered items, include the Ashtadhatu idol, one brass chhatra, a mace, a brass plate and two brass lamp stands.

Previous Criminal Records

The police said Dilshad was earlier involved in several burglary and theft cases registered at GTB Enclave and Seemapuri police stations. The woman was also found previously involved in a theft case registered at Kotwali police station in 2022.

Further investigation is underway.