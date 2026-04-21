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Jharkhand Jewellery Shop Loot: Locals Nab Culprits

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 21:55 IST

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A jewellery shop in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, was looted by five miscreants, leading to the capture of two suspects by locals and a subsequent police investigation.

Key Points

  • Five unidentified miscreants looted a jewellery shop in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.
  • Locals apprehended two of the miscreants as they attempted to flee.
  • The apprehended miscreants were assaulted by the mob before police intervention.
  • Police have launched a manhunt to capture the remaining three miscreants involved in the jewellery shop loot.
  • Authorities are working to determine the value of the stolen jewellery from the Ramgarh shop.

Five unidentified miscreants looted ornaments from a jewellery shop in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Rajrappa Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Krishna Kumar told PTI that of the five miscreants, two were caught by the locals while they were trying to flee after looting the jewellery shop at Chitarpura on Ramgarh-Bokaro National Highway 2, and faced mob fury before being rescued by police and admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh.

 

Locals Apprehend Suspects

"Three of the miscreants managed to escape while two of them were caught by the locals and assaulted before police reached the location. The two, both residents of Kuju in Ramgarh district, have been admitted to Sadar Hospital, where their condition is out of danger," the police officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

Ramgarh SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat visited the spot later in the evening and directed local police to nab three absconding miscreants at the earliest.

"We are trying to determine the exact value of jewellery looted from the spot with the help of the shopkeeper. We are also trying to ascertain the identity of the two miscreants caught and have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining three miscreants," the officer said.

In India, jewellery shops are often targeted due to the perceived high value of their merchandise. When a crime is reported, local police typically investigate, gather evidence, and attempt to apprehend the suspects, often relying on witness accounts and forensic analysis.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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