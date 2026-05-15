Man And Woman Stabbed In Thane; Assailant Held

A stabbing incident in Thane has left a man and a woman injured, with the police investigating the motive behind the attack and the assailant in custody.

Key Points A man and a woman were stabbed in the Khopat area of Thane.

Both victims are currently hospitalised and undergoing surgery for their stab injuries.

The assailant has been apprehended by the police and is currently in custody.

Police are investigating the motive behind the stabbing incident in Thane.

The accused and the victims are reportedly colleagues at the same office.

A man and a woman sustained stab injuries in Khopat area of Thane late Friday evening, a police official said.

Victims Hospitalised After Thane Stabbing

The two have been admitted to a nearby hospital for surgery, Rabodi police station senior inspector Hemant Patil said.

Police Investigate Motive Behind Attack

"The man who stabbed them has also been injured and is presently in police custody. The motive behind the attack is being ascertained. The accused and the victims work in the same office," Patil said.

Case Registration Underway

The process of registering a case is underway, the official said.