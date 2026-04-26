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Home  » News » Thane Man Stabs Wife, Daughter, Granddaughter Over TV

Thane Man Stabs Wife, Daughter, Granddaughter Over TV

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 26, 2026 13:56 IST

A family dispute over television viewing in Thane, Maharashtra, turned violent when a man allegedly stabbed his wife, daughter, and granddaughter, leading to their hospitalisation and a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Thane allegedly stabbed his wife, daughter, and granddaughter.
  • The stabbing occurred after a dispute over watching television.
  • The incident took place following birthday celebrations at the family's home.
  • The victims are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
  • Police have registered a case under section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A dispute over watching television ended in a triple stabbing after a man allegedly attacked his wife, daughter and granddaughter following birthday celebrations at their home in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Rabodi area of the city on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

 

Domestic Dispute Escalates to Violence

"The accused, Mohammad Tarique Khan and his wife frequently quarrelled over petty domestic issues. Of late, the bone of contention was the wife and other family members watching television, which he disliked," an official from the Rabodi police station said.

According to the police, Khan and his family had celebrated his granddaughter's birthday on Friday and had retired for the night when the accused picked a fresh quarrel with his wife over the same issue.

Family Members Injured in Stabbing

"In a fit of rage, he picked up a kitchen knife and attacked her. When his daughter and granddaughter intervened to save the woman, the accused stabbed them as well," the official said.

The three victims sustained injuries and were rushed to a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Police Investigation Underway

Based on a complaint lodged by the daughter, a case has been registered under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and no arrest has been made so far, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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