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Home  » News » Man fatally stabbed in Badlapur fish market; suspect apprehended

Man fatally stabbed in Badlapur fish market; suspect apprehended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 19:30 IST

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A labourer has been arrested in Thane for the alleged murder of a man in a Badlapur fish market, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the fatal stabbing.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A labourer was arrested for allegedly murdering a man in a fish market in Badlapur East, Thane.
  • The victim, Subodh Kumar, was stabbed to death at approximately 8pm on Thursday.
  • The accused, Dhirajkumar Babulal Baiga, was apprehended by police hours after the incident.
  • The motive behind the fatal stabbing in the Badlapur fish market is currently under investigation by authorities.

A labourer was arrested in the early hours of Friday for allegedly murdering a man in a fish market in Badlapur East in Thane district, a police official said.

Dhirajkumar Babulal Baiga (35) stabbed to death Subodh Kumar (in his late 30s) at around 8pm on Thursday, he added.

 

Baiga was arrested some hours later at 2am, the Badlapur East police station official said.

The motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding Baiga is being interrogated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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