Jeweller Injured In Mumbra Robbery Attempt; Two Arrested

A jewellery shop owner in Thane was stabbed during a failed robbery attempt, highlighting the risks faced by businesses and the swift response by local police in apprehending the suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two armed men attempted to rob 'Shri Khedadevi Jewellers' in Mumbra, Thane.

The jewellery shop owner, Shambhu Singh Hira Singh Chowhan, was stabbed when he resisted the robbery.

The robbery attempt failed after Chowhan raised an alarm, causing the robbers to flee.

Police have arrested the two suspects involved in the jewellery shop robbery attempt.

Two armed men stabbed and injured a jewellery shop owner in Mumbra in Thane district during a robbery attempt, which failed after he raised an alarm, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place at 'Shri Khedadevi Jewellers' on Diva-Patil road at around 12 noon on Wednesday, he added.

Details Of The Robbery Attempt

"The two men, carrying what resembled a pistol as well as a knife, barged into the shop and threatened owner Shambhu Singh Hira Singh Chowhan (40). When Chowhan resisted their attempts to loot jewellery, they stabbed him, leaving him injured. The duo fled after he began shouting for help," the official said.

Chowhan has been hospitalised, the Mumbra police station official added.

Legal Action And Arrests

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act for robbery, house trespass and other offences, he said.

The two were arrested on Thursday, the official informed.