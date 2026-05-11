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Two Stabbed In Gokalpuri, Delhi; Assailants Sought

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 11, 2026 22:58 IST

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In Delhi's Gokalpuri area, a stabbing incident left two individuals injured, prompting a police investigation to identify and apprehend the assailants and determine the motive.

Key Points

  • Two people, Rahul and Vijay, were stabbed in Gokalpuri, Delhi, and taken to GTB Hospital.
  • Police have registered a case of attempted murder and are searching for two suspects.
  • The motive for the stabbing in Delhi's Gokalpuri area is currently unknown and under investigation.
  • Crime and forensic teams are collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV footage from the Gokalpuri crime scene.

Two persons were stabbed in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Sunday evening, with police carrying out searches for the two suspected assailants, police said.

Police Investigate Gokalpuri Stabbing Incident

The incident was reported near a dairy outlet in Gokalpuri, following which police rushed to the spot. By the time the police team reached the area, the injured had already been shifted to GTB Hospital, they said.

 

The victims were identified as Rahul (18) and Vijay (23). Both are residents of Sanjay Colony in the Gokalpuri area, a police officer said.

Motive Behind Delhi Assault Remains Unknown

During preliminary inquiry, police learnt that the two men were allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by two persons. "The motive behind the assault is yet to be ascertained," he said.

A case has been registered at Gokalpuri police station under relevant sections, including attempt to murder, police said.

Forensic Teams Examine Crime Scene

The crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence from the spot as part of the investigation.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the attackers. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being scanned to establish the sequence of events and ascertain the movement of the suspects, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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