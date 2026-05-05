Sri Lankans Held At Delhi Airport With Marijuana Worth Crores

Three Sri Lankan passengers have been arrested at Delhi Airport for allegedly smuggling marijuana worth Rs 11.63 crore from China, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points Customs officers at Delhi Airport seized marijuana worth Rs 11.63 crore.

Three Sri Lankan passengers arriving from China were arrested for alleged drug smuggling.

The marijuana was discovered in 12 polythene packets hidden in trolley bags.

The seized substance weighed 11,635 grams and tested positive for marijuana.

The accused are in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have booked a case of alleged drug smuggling after seizing marijuana worth Rs 11.63 crore from three Sri Lankan passengers arriving from China, officials said on Tuesday.

The three passengers, who had arrived from Pudong, China, on April 29, were intercepted at the Green Channel on the basis of profiling and subjected to X-ray screening and detailed examination.

Marijuana Seized From Trolley Bags

"A total of 12 polythene packets containing green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana were recovered from multiple trolley bags," an official statement said.

The total net weight of the seized substance was 11,635 grams, "valued at approximately Rs 11.635 crore in the illicit market," the statement noted.

Arrest Under NDPS Act

"Field testing indicated positive results for ganja/marijuana (prima facie)," the statement said.

The accused were found to be in violation of provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and were arrested on April 30.

The contraband along with packing material was also seized, the statement added.