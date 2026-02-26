Rs 24 Crore Worth of Ganja Seized at Delhi Airport

Customs officials at Delhi Airport intercepted two passengers arriving from Krabi, Thailand, seizing 23.9 kg of marijuana worth approximately Rs 24 crore, leading to their arrest under the NDPS Act.

Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here have seized 23.9 kg of suspected ganja (marijuana), estimated to be worth nearly Rs 24 crore, from two Indian passengers arriving from Krabi (Thailand), officials said on Thursday.

The passengers arrived at Terminal 3 on February 22 and were intercepted at the green channel of the immigration area based on profiling, an official statement said.

"Their baggage was subjected to X-ray screening followed by detailed examination," the Customs said in a statement.

During the search, officers recovered 14 polythene pouches containing a green-coloured suspected narcotic substance -- eight of them concealed in one trolley bag, and six inside another.

"The total net weight of the recovered substance was 23,936 grams," the official said, adding, "preliminary diagnostic testing indicated the substance to be ganja or marijuana."

According to Customs, "The estimated value of the seized narcotics in the illicit market is approximately Rs 23.9 crore."

Both passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the statement said, adding, "The seized contraband along with the packing materials has been taken into custody for further investigation."