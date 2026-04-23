Four Arrested At Delhi Airport For Alleged Drug Smuggling

Four passengers have been arrested at Delhi Airport for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 9 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points Four Indian passengers were arrested at Delhi Airport for alleged drug smuggling.

Customs officials seized approximately Rs 9 crore worth of ganja/marijuana.

The passengers arrived from Bangkok and were intercepted based on profiling.

The seized substance weighed 8,925 grams and was found in trolley bags.

The Customs Department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here has arrested four Indian passengers for "drug smuggling" after contraband worth around Rs 9 crore was recovered from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

Airport Interception and Drug Discovery

The passengers coming from Bangkok landed here on April 21 and were intercepted by officers based on profiling, a statement said.

Their baggage was put through X-ray screening and detailed examination, following which nine polythene packets containing a green-coloured substance suspected to be ganja or marijuana were recovered from three trolley bags, it said.

Arrests and Seizure Details

All four accused were arrested on Wednesday, and the contraband along with packing material was taken into custody, officials said.

"The total net weight of the seized substance is 8,925 grams, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 8.925 crore," officials said in the statement, adding that preliminary testing confirmed it to be ganja/marijuana.

Violation of NDPS Act

According to the statement, the passengers were found to violate provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, criminalises the production, possession, sale, purchase, transportation, and use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Cases under the NDPS Act are investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau and state police forces. India has seen increased efforts to curb drug trafficking through its airports.