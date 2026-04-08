Delhi Airport Customs Intercept ₹12.91 Crore Ganja Smuggling Attempt

Indian customs officials at Delhi Airport intercepted a major drug smuggling operation, seizing ₹12.91 crore worth of ganja from a passenger arriving from Bangkok and arresting the individual involved.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Customs officials at Delhi Airport seized suspected ganja worth ₹12.91 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

The seizure was made based on passenger profiling and X-ray screening of baggage.

1.2 kg of the suspected contraband was recovered, leading to the arrest of the passenger under the NDPS Act.

The seized ganja and packing material have been confiscated by customs officials.

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have seized suspected ganja worth ₹12.91 crore, officials said.

Based on profiling, officials stopped a passenger arriving from Bangkok and put his baggage through X-ray screening, which indicated suspicious contents, an official statement said.

On examination of the baggage, 13 polythene bags were found containing a green-coloured substance, suspected to be marijuana, the statement said.

According to customs, 1.2 kg of the alleged contraband was recovered from the accused. The estimated value of the seizure is ₹12.91 crore.

The contraband along with packing material has been confiscated, and the passenger arrested, under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, customs said.