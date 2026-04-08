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Home  » News » Delhi Airport Customs Intercept ₹12.91 Crore Ganja Smuggling Attempt

Delhi Airport Customs Intercept ₹12.91 Crore Ganja Smuggling Attempt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 15:34 IST

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Indian customs officials at Delhi Airport intercepted a major drug smuggling operation, seizing ₹12.91 crore worth of ganja from a passenger arriving from Bangkok and arresting the individual involved.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Customs officials at Delhi Airport seized suspected ganja worth ₹12.91 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.
  • The seizure was made based on passenger profiling and X-ray screening of baggage.
  • 1.2 kg of the suspected contraband was recovered, leading to the arrest of the passenger under the NDPS Act.
  • The seized ganja and packing material have been confiscated by customs officials.

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have seized suspected ganja worth ₹12.91 crore, officials said.

Based on profiling, officials stopped a passenger arriving from Bangkok and put his baggage through X-ray screening, which indicated suspicious contents, an official statement said.

 

On examination of the baggage, 13 polythene bags were found containing a green-coloured substance, suspected to be marijuana, the statement said.

According to customs, 1.2 kg of the alleged contraband was recovered from the accused. The estimated value of the seizure is ₹12.91 crore.

The contraband along with packing material has been confiscated, and the passenger arrested, under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, customs said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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