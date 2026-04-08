Delhi Airport Customs Intercept ₹12.91 Crore Ganja Smuggling Attempt

Indian customs officials at Delhi Airport intercepted a major drug smuggling operation, seizing ₹12.91 crore worth of ganja from a passenger arriving from Bangkok and arresting the individual involved.
Key Points
- Customs officials at Delhi Airport seized suspected ganja worth ₹12.91 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.
- The seizure was made based on passenger profiling and X-ray screening of baggage.
- 1.2 kg of the suspected contraband was recovered, leading to the arrest of the passenger under the NDPS Act.
- The seized ganja and packing material have been confiscated by customs officials.
Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have seized suspected ganja worth ₹12.91 crore, officials said.
Based on profiling, officials stopped a passenger arriving from Bangkok and put his baggage through X-ray screening, which indicated suspicious contents, an official statement said.
On examination of the baggage, 13 polythene bags were found containing a green-coloured substance, suspected to be marijuana, the statement said.
According to customs, 1.2 kg of the alleged contraband was recovered from the accused. The estimated value of the seizure is ₹12.91 crore.
The contraband along with packing material has been confiscated, and the passenger arrested, under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, customs said.